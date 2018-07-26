Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (DHF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.815051853021 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 201,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,850. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is an increase from Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

