DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 245,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NYSE DWDP opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.