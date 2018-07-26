Dover Corp to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dover has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,425.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,094 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 916.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $206,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

