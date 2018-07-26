Dover Corp (DOV) Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dover by 13.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 67,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,639,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dover by 26.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.02. 14,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.