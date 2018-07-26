Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group opened at $142.71 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

