Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

