Domtar Corp (UFS) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Domtar news, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $1,023,147.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,829.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,913,819.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3,432.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,878. Domtar has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

