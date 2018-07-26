Domo Inc (DOMO) Short Interest Up ∞ in July

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,920 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 29th total of 0 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Domo opened at $19.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Domo has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt acquired 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 101,700 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

