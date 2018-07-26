Domo Inc (DOMO) Short Interest Up ∞ in July

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,920 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 29th total of 0 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Domo opened at $19.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Domo has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $28.86.
In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt acquired 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 101,700 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
