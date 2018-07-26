Domo (DOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.05

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 10479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for Domo Inc

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.