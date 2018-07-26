Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.27 million.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories traded up $2.98, reaching $67.53, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 41,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,907. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.65 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Donatiello, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock worth $138,833,277. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

