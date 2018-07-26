Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We continue our OUTPERFORM investment rating on DLB and $78 price target: While the favorable financial impact from the rollout of new technologies continues to evolve, we feel the benefits from some of them are becoming increasingly meaningful. The company’s $0.64 annual dividend provides a yield of 1.0%. The company also is active in repurchasing its shares, with over $400 million in authorization currently remaining. Management has noted that monetization benefits from its cinema sector efforts will not have a material impact on financial metrics for at least a year or two. However, excitement over the early success of these initiatives has created a more optimistic view of Dolby’s potential to create renewed corporate momentum as management continues to target a return to double-digit growth.””

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

DLB stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $3,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock valued at $138,833,277 in the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 219,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

