Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,647,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,498,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,741,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,160,000 after buying an additional 49,255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,151. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal opened at $91.37 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

