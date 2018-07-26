Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 24,945 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,233.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 82,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group opened at $197.98 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

