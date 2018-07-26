Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) CFO Phyllis A. Knight Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) CFO Phyllis A. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAUC opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.26. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

