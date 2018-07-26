Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 475 ($6.29) to GBX 525 ($6.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.62) target price (up from GBX 455 ($6.02)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, FinnCap boosted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 456 ($6.04) to GBX 487 ($6.45) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Discoverie Group opened at GBX 424 ($5.61) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Discoverie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 401 ($5.31).

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 394,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £1,662,869.90 ($2,201,019.06).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

