Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy opened at $22.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,424.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 877,922 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 367,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 139,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

