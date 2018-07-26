Diodes (DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.70

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 8858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Sidoti lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $538,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $180,983.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,732.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,623 shares of company stock worth $2,875,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.