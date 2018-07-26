Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in CommerceHub (CHUBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of CommerceHub worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the first quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CommerceHub by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHUBK opened at $22.74 on Thursday. CommerceHub has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of -0.88.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter.

CHUBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

