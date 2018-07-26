Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 119,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $53,370.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

