Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Melinta Therapeutics worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics opened at $5.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 327.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Melinta Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc purchased 23,257,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,285,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. WBB Securities raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

