DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.67.

DLR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 1,245,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

