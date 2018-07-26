Digital Money Bits (DMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,521.00

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Digital Money Bits has a total market capitalization of $505,750.00 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Money Bits has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000867 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004536 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits (CRYPTO:DMB) is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 96,512,654 coins and its circulating supply is 86,512,654 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official website is dmb-currency.com . Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Money Bits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

