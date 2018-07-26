Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,806 shares during the quarter. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals remained flat at $$0.39 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.16. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.