DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. DiamondRock Hospitality also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality traded up $0.03, reaching $11.89, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,702. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,722.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $641,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,260,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,117,000 after buying an additional 706,208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 2,189,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after buying an additional 164,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

