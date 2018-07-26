Diageo (DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,825 ($37.39) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,880 ($38.12) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.94).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,820.50 ($37.33). 3,830,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.21).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116.50 ($1.54) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,768 ($36.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.32 ($10,954.76). Insiders have bought a total of 616 shares of company stock worth $1,676,729 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

