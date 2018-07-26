DHT (DHT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about DHT (NYSE:DHT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHT earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 44.9670739726031 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get DHT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.13, hitting $4.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . 414,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $614.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.67. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. DHT had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.