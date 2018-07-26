DexCom (DXCM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DexCom earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical device company an impact score of 46.7888317400168 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

DXCM opened at $103.71 on Thursday. DexCom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). DexCom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $1,454,960.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares in the company, valued at $30,932,994.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,505.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,787 shares of company stock worth $19,902,705 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

