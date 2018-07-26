Devon Energy (DVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Devon Energy to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Howard Weil lowered Devon Energy from a focus stock rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.05.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

