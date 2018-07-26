Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €26.27 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €26.27 ($30.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.39 ($45.17).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €29.39 ($34.58) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

