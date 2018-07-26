Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0164

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $662,317.00 and $627.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 174.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 47,421,678 coins and its circulating supply is 40,439,702 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

