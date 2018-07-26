Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) a €3.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.11 ($3.66).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

