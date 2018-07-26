Deutsche Bank Analysts Give General Electric (GE) a $15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.11 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

