DeusCoin Market Cap Reaches $753,068.00 (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DeusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. DeusCoin has a total market capitalization of $753,068.00 and $3,019.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeusCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00420667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00161891 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000940 BTC.

DeusCoin Coin Profile

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org

Buying and Selling DeusCoin

DeusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.