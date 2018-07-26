Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on New Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.27 and a 52 week high of C$5.16.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$244.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.66 million. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

