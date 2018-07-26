Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $79,763.00 and approximately $11,029.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,196.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.05802450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $834.92 or 0.10181900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01057170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.01719660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00208014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.02725850 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00369034 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 3,596,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,172 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

