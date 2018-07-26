Dennis R. Hansen Sells 16,467 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,771.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation opened at $59.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,456,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,730 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 550,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,765 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 371,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

