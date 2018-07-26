Dennis R. Hansen Sells 16,467 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,771.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Westamerica Bancorporation opened at $59.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter.
WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.
