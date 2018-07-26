DeltaCredits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. DeltaCredits has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007806 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011786 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeltaCredits Profile

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

