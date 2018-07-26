Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00006575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00419940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00163497 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,622,724 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

