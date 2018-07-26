Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $506-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.87 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TACO. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.
Del Taco Restaurants traded down $0.40, reaching $13.46, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 551,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,104. The firm has a market cap of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.02. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh bought 45,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,866 shares in the company, valued at $368,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,313.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $735,390. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.
