Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $506-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.87 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TACO. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Del Taco Restaurants traded down $0.40, reaching $13.46, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 551,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,104. The firm has a market cap of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.02. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh bought 45,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,866 shares in the company, valued at $368,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,313.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $735,390. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

