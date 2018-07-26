Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY18 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants traded down $0.40, hitting $13.46, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 551,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,104. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,052.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $735,390 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

