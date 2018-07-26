Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFRG stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

DFRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,179.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Russell Carter purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,048.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $450,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

