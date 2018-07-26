Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.05 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research set a $117.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.62.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $119.23. 895,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,394. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

