DCP Midstream (DCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.51

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 7061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,845,000 after buying an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

