David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.00, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix opened at $362.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

