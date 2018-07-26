Dana Inc (DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

DAN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.78. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $725,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

