DA Davidson Comments on Lumentum Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Lumentum opened at $53.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lumentum by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 92,053 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,885.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

