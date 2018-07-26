D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 15,975 Shares of Ensco Plc (ESV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ensco were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ensco by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ensco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,567 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ensco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ensco by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ensco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,238 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ensco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Ensco opened at $6.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

