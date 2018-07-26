CyrusOne (CONE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.15.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,677. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 899,515 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,151,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,623,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 66.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,492,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 593,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.