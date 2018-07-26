CVR Refining (CVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

NYSE:CVRR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 1,780,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,613. CVR Refining has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVRR shares. ValuEngine raised CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CVR Refining in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Refining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVR Refining from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

