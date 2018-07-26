Cummins Inc. (CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $5.86 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $207.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

CMI stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. 1,185,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $194.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 326.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $2,386,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

